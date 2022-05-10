Former Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon ripped in former Trump officials Mark Esper, Mike Pompeo, and David McCormick on his podcast Monday night, threatening retribution against them.

“Esper is guilty of treason, he ought to be brought up on treason charges as soon as we take over in November,” Bannon said of Trump’s former secretary of defense.

“He’s a thoroughly bad guy,” Bannon added of Esper, who has a new book out called: A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times.

Esper’s new book includes various claims he had to talk Trump down from ideas as far-ranging as bombing Mexican drug production facilities to shooting American citizens in the legs during protests.

“Now let me be brutally frank Esper, cause your book is going to get ripped apart like Bill Barr’s [book]…So don’t think you are skipping away from this. When we come to power, don’t think you can skip away from this,” Bannon said on his WarRoom Podcast.

“You are going to be held accountable for this, bro.”

Esper told CBS in an interview aired on Sunday that during “the last year of the Trump administration… we prevented really bad things, dangerous things… that could have taken the country in a dark direction.” Esper also told Fox News on Monday night that he believes Trump was a threat to American democracy and must not be allowed to return to the presidency.

“And it’s time for Mike Pompeo, time for Dave McCormick up in Pennsylvania to come out and condemn this. OK?” Bannon said of the former secretary of state and GOP Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, who also served in the Trump administration.

“It’s time for Mike Pompeo to come out – Mike, it’s real – it’s ok – you go out there and say Trump supporting a national security threat in Oz. Is your buddy, who you got the job for – is Esper a national security threat?” Bannon said, referring to Pompeo’s recent remarks raising concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Trump-backed candidate in the GOP Pennsylvania Senate primary.

“It’s a coup against the president of the United States,” Bannon said of Esper’s attempts to stop Trump’s outlandish behavior while in office.

Bannon went on to call these former Trump officials the “West Point mafia” and raged they “should be ashamed of themselves” and that they should apologize.

“You can either apologize or we’re going to force an apology. We’re not gonna sit down and just take this,” Bannon concluded.

Watch the full clip above via WarRoom.

