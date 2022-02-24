Biden Authorizes Deployment of 7,000 U.S. Troops to Europe As Russia Continues Ukraine Attack

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will send a new battalion of American troops to Germany to bolster NATO in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden held a press conference at the White House on Thursday to announce new sanctions the U.S. will apply to Russia in response to their military campaign.

“In addition to the economic penalties we’re imposing, we’re also taking steps to defend our NATO allies,” Biden said. “Our forces not, and will not, be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.”

As he spoke of NATO’s unity and commitment to mutual defense, Biden said he took action earlier in the week to have American forces in Europe reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

“Now,” Biden continued, “I’m authorizing additional U.S. force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO’s response, including some the U.S.-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.”

Following Biden’s remarks, multiple journalists reported that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of 7,000 U.S. service-members.

Pentagon: “At the direction of the President, Secretary of Defense Austin has ordered the deployment to Europe of approximately 7,000 additional Service Members. This would comprise an armored brigade combat team with associated capabilities and enablers.” — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 24, 2022

The Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of 7,000 US troops to Germany to reassure US allies, a senior defense official tells reporters

This is the latest movement of US troops to Europe to shore up the NATO military presence in Europe as Putin attacks Ukraine — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 24, 2022

Just in: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders the deployment of 7,000 more troops to Germany “to reassure NATO Allies, deter Russian aggression and be prepared to support a range of requirements in the region,” per senior defense official. — Connor O’Brien (@connorobrienNH) February 24, 2022

