Biden Authorizes Deployment of 7,000 U.S. Troops to Europe As Russia Continues Ukraine Attack

By Ken MeyerFeb 24th, 2022, 3:25 pm
 

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will send a new battalion of American troops to Germany to bolster NATO in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden held a press conference at the White House on Thursday to announce new sanctions the U.S. will apply to Russia in response to their military campaign.

“In addition to the economic penalties we’re imposing, we’re also taking steps to defend our NATO allies,” Biden said. “Our forces not, and will not, be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.”

As he spoke of NATO’s unity and commitment to mutual defense, Biden said he took action earlier in the week to have American forces in Europe reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

“Now,” Biden continued, “I’m authorizing additional U.S. force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO’s response, including some the U.S.-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.”

Following Biden’s remarks, multiple journalists reported that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of 7,000 U.S. service-members.

