President Joe Biden took questions on Thursday after announcing new sanctions on Russian banks and businesses in response to Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Biden was pressed repeatedly by the press corps on why he is not taking more actions today to counter Russia. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden why he is not sanctioning Putin today, while another reporter pushed Biden on why he is not “disconnecting Russia from SWIFT,” asking “respectfully, sir, what more are you waiting for?”

Biden dug in and declared, “the sanctions we have imposed exceed anything that has ever been done.”

Not satisfied, the reporters continued to shout questions at Putin regarding further action. Biden eventually called on The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager, who asked, “How concerned are you that Putin wants to go beyond Ukraine into other countries and the U.S. will have to get involved, if he moves into NATO countries?”

“If he did move into NATO countries, it will be involved. We will be involved. The only thing I’m convinced of, if we don’t stop now, he’ll be emboldened. If we don’t move against him now with these significant sanctions, he will be emboldened. Look, you know, every — well, anyway,” Biden responded.

Watch the full clip above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com