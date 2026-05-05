Trump Halts Military Operation in Hormuz After One Day

President Donald Trump announced a pause on his operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a day after it began.

The president announced the pause on Tuesday evening on Truth Social, claiming it would last for “a short period of time” while the U.S. pursued a “Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran:

Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The pause comes just a day after “Project Freedom” began on Monday. Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. Navy would help “guide” ships of “neutral and innocent bystanders” safely through the Strait of Hormuz. The start of “Project Freedom” saw Iran attack U.S.-escorted ships and U.S. Navy vessels, in addition to launching strikes on the United Arab Emirates.

Trump responded to Iran’s attacks with a strongly worded threat, telling Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst “that if U.S. ships in the region are targeted, the Iranians will be blown off the face of the earth.” Iran launched more drones and missiles at the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed at a Tuesday Pentagon briefing that the ceasefire was holding despite the strikes. He touted the U.S. operation in the Strait as “a direct gift to the world,” noting that two U.S. ships had already made a successful passage through the passage.

“Iran’s plan, a form of international extortion, is unacceptable. That ends with Project Freedom. Two U.S. commercial ships, along with American destroyers, have already safely transited the strait, showing the lane is clear,” Hegseth said. “As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful red, white and blue dome over the strait. American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones and surveillance aircraft providing 24/7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels, except Iran’s of course.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio underlined Hengseth’s point at a press conference on Tuesday, claiming that the initial U.S. military operation in Iran had concluded and telling reporters, hours before Trump’s pause, that the conflict was in a new phase.

“The operation is over. Epic Fury, the president notified Congress. We’re done with that stage of it, okay?” he said. “We’re now on to this project of freedom.”

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