WATCH: Biden Goes Off On Trump Over Ukraine Scandal: An ‘Overwhelming Abuse of Power’

The Democrats running for the 2020 nomination are out in force in Iowa on Saturday at the annual Polk County Steak Fry, and frontrunner Joe Biden had a lot to talk about with reporters as the Ukraine/whisteblower scandal continues to make news, with President Trump tweeting extensively about it on Saturday morning.

Speaking with reporters, Biden repeatedly and forcefully accused the president of “abuse of power” in the scandal. Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy was the reporter who asked the question that prompted the rant from Biden, asking how often the former VP has spoken to his son about his overseas business dealings.

Biden replied that he “never” talks to his son about his overseas business. Then he went off. “Here’s what I know. I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” said Biden.

“You should be asking him the question. Why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened,” said Biden. “You should be looking at Trump.”

“He’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try and do something to smear me,” said Biden.

He added again that “this appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power” and said that it is “outrageous.”

He called Trump a “serial abuser” and said that he “abuses power everywhere he can.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

