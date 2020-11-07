President Donald Trump has reacted to the 2020 election being called for Joe Biden by angrily rage-tweeting in all caps that he won the election.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” Trump tweeted after returning to the White House from golfing earlier.

Trump’s claims attacking the election results have been called out by Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post. Some high-profile Trump supporters have started talking like the Trump presidency is coming to an end, while others are digging in.

And as expected, the above tweet from the president already has a Twitter label on it for pushing election misinformation.

Trump, who claimed in his bonkers press conference that he won with “legal votes,” continued to push that claim and brag about the number of votes he got.

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

In addition to the electoral college, Biden is project to easily defeat Trump in the popular vote.

