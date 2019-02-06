BREAKING: Virginia Attorney General Admits to Wearing Blackface at College Party

Just when you thought the current state of Virginia politics couldn’t get any more bizarre, the state’s Democratic attorney general has now admitted to wearing blackface at a college party in the 80s.

AG Mark Herring posted a statement to Twitter this morning, following a meeting with black lawmakers this morning, in which he says the following:

In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song. It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes –– and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others –– we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup. This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct.

Herring says in the statement he’s felt “the shame of that moment” for decades and that he understands the betrayal and shock felt by the people of Virginia.

“In the days ahead, honest conversations and discussions will make it clear whether I can or should continue to serve as attorney general, but no matter where we go from here, I will say that from the bottom of my heart, I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain that I cause with this revelation.”

You can read the full statement here:

Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/FBDcgxHOq9 — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) February 6, 2019

This, of course, comes on the heels of Governor Ralph Northam‘s own blackface scandal.

