Biden’s Claim He Visited Pittsburgh Synagogue After Massacre Refuted by the Synagogue Itself

The Tree of Life Synagogue has refuted a claim President Joe Biden made on Thursday that he visited the Pittsburgh house of worship in the aftermath of the October 2018 massacre, reported The New York Post on Thursday.

Eleven people were that killed in the shooting, which was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

“I remember spending time at the … going to the Tree of Life Synagogue …,” Biden told Jewish leaders during a call with Jewish leaders ahead of the Jewish High Holidays.

The Jewish High Holidays begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year – which begins at sundown on Sept. 6 and ends at nightfall on Sept. 8 – and ends on Yom Kippur, which begins at sundown on Sept. 15 and ends at nightfall the following day.

However, the synagogue’s executive director told The New York Post that Biden has not visited the synagogue since the shooting.

Barb Feige “firmly that ‘no’ Biden didn’t visit, even before taking office when he had a lower public profile as a former vice president and then-Democratic presidential candidate,” reported the outlet.

The White House has yet to respond.

Then-President Donald Trump visited the synagogue shortly after the attack.

The Republican Jewish Coalition slammed Biden for what it called a “flat out” lie.

Discrepancy? You mean Joe Biden flat out lied about visiting Tree of Life synagogue. The ultimate irony: the person who actually did visit in 2018 with members of the Jewish community? His predecessor. https://t.co/C4pbTuqR19 — RJC (@RJC) September 2, 2021

