Most Republicans Support Taking in Refugees From Afghanistan: New Poll

A majority of Republicans surveyed in a new poll support the United States taking in refugees from Afghanistan.

56 percent of Republicans are in favor of taking in refugees, while 39 perfect oppose, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Those numbers come despite some of the loudest voices on the right — from Fox News host Tucker Carlson to former President Donald Trump — seizing on the humanitarian disaster to drum up fears of a refugee invasion.

A majority of Democrats and Independents also support the acceptance of Afghan refugees, who are fleeing the country that fell to Taliban rule after the United States withdrew its remaining troops, putting an end to a nearly 20-year war.

68 percent of Americans overall support the intake of refugees from Afghanistan, while 27 percent oppose. Among Democrats, 79 percent are in support, compared to 17 percent who oppose.

71 percent of Independents support taking in refugees, while 24 percent oppose.

Read the full poll here.

