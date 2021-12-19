Bill Burr Takes a Flamethrower to Cable News Networks and Viewers: ‘People Who Watch CNN and Fox All Day Are F*cking Insane People’

Comedian Bill Burr put Fox News and CNN on blast as he accused both networks of dividing the country and instilling fear into those who watch them.

Burr was on The Pat McAfee Show, where the conversation touched on dealing with hecklers at his shows who get picked up by “pseudo news sites” for clicks and attention. As Burr spoke about how “I don’t pay attention” to the news every day, he clarified that “I don’t watch the news” before offering his disdain for cable TV news.

“People who watch CNN & Fox all day are f*cking insane people,” he said. “Those two channels, their job is just to scare you and divide America. That’s all they do.”

They sound like divorcees just blaming their spouse, talking sh*t about ’em, so I stay away from [them]. I can’t watch either one of those news channels without getting infuriated, just the fact that they act like they’re news.

From there, McAfee asked Burr to explain how he stays informed but keeps himself isolated from the frustrating elements of the news.

“It just chills you out,” Burr said about turning off the TV. He added that he’s constantly reminded of cable news insanity whenever he encounters people who watch it on a regular basis. He also said it helps that his kids take up a lot of the TV time at home, even if that costs him chances to watch sports.

“Oh yeah, that’s why I stopped watching,” Burr said after mockingly impersonating cable news viewers. “CNN, Fox is never on in my house unless someone has come over and put it on.”

Burr has been public about his dislike for cable news in the past, including his dislike for those who selectively cherry pick peoples’ words to score political points.

Watch above, via The Pat McAfee Show.

