Marjorie Taylor Greene Boasts of ‘Yellow People’ and Other Minorities at Turning Point Rally: ‘The Left Calls This a White Supremacist Party’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) highlighted the presence of “yellow people” and other people of color at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” rally on Sunday.

“When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?” Greene said. “So I’m walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people.”

“And then there’s talk of freedom and loving America, and conservative principles, some crazy people in here were talking about how much they love this guy named Jesus,” Greene continued, prompting the crowd to cheer. “And I heard — someone I really like — I think I heard that a lot of people here like a guy named Donald J. Trump.”

She added: “And then I said, ‘Oh, oh, I know exactly what this is: the left calls this a white supremacist party.”

During her speech, Greene went on to bash Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “making a deal with Chuck Schumer in the Senate,” Covid vaccine requirements, and communism. She also took a swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for “completely eras[ing] gender this year.”

“No male, female, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, he, she, him, her, all of those words are forbidden in Congress,” Greene said. “I’m kind of one of those gender people, I’m all about the male and the female.”

She also took jabs at the media and Wikipedia, claiming her “Wikipedia page is atrocious” and “so filled with lies.”

“I’ll never change it because it’s so filled with lies, like alright let’s leave it up so we prove how much of liars Wikipedia are,” Greene said.

She also pushed a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory she dubbed “Fedsurrection,” in which she claimed rioters were set up by agents and encouraged to enter the Capitol.

“Now they did riot,” Greene added. “I will not defend what they did at the Capitol that day because I did not like it, I was in there when it happened.”

Watch above (start at 1:20:00), via YouTube

