Comedian Bill Burr torched cable news networks as “fucking treasonous un-American pieces of shit” in a rant, reserving particular ire for the “fucking morons” at CNN who continue to cover Donald Trump.

“My mother-in-law comes over to help watch the kids,” Burr said on his Monday Morning podcast Thursday. “And she always puts on CNN.”

“And do you know what those fucking morons are doing? Do you know what those fucking morons are doing? They’re fucking talking about Trump. I swear to god. I can not believe people watch that channel they’re so dumb,” he said, before accusing CNN of boosting the former president for ratings.

“They want Darth Vader to come back. They want him to come back cause they have nothing to talk about cause it’s show business and Joe Biden is a fucking bore!”

“They can’t bitch about him because he’s wearing a blue tie,” Burr continued. “So now what do they do? They’re doing what they did the first time to get this guy elected by giving him all this free coverage while they act like they allegedly don’t like him. I don’t buy it. They are a corporate news channel.”

He went on to broaden his criticism to CNN’s fellow cable news networks.

“They’re fucking treasonous un-American pieces of shit, just like Fox News, MSNBC, just like all of them. Just like fucking all of them.”

Listen above, via Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com