Blaze TV Host Says Supporting Democrats Equal to ‘Voting for Dudes Teabagging Their Hairy Sacks on Children’

Blaze TV host Steve Deace said support for the Democratic Party, which he called a “death cult,” is the same as performing an act of sexual assault on minor children.

On his daily broadcast Friday, Deace portrayed the party as a “demonic construct” that is cloaked as an entity that merely purports to care for the struggles of regular people.

In reality, he claimed, Democrats are guided by dark influences.

“The Democratic Party is not a political party, it is one in name only,” he said. “It is a demonic construct. Call it what it is. You’re voting for a demonic construct.” He added:

You’re not compassionate, you’re not tolerant, you’re not kind. You’re anything but. You’re voting for dudes teabagging their hairy sacks on children at public libraries and public schools. You’re voting for that. That’s what you’re for. You’re for it. If you are a part of this, if you vote for this, you are aiding and abetting a demonic construct. A satanically-influenced entity and a death cult.

Deace is no stranger to bizarre utterances, hyperbolic rhetoric or shocking statements. In August, the host called for public officials to be executed for “biomedical fascism” during an interview with Glenn Beck about vaccine mandates.

“There must be justice. And if there is not justice, not just hearings — justice. There must be trials, there must be penalties, there must be Nuremberg-like trials with Nuremberg-like punishments,” Deace said.

Beck responded, “When you say Nuremberg style punishments — that’s execution.”

Deace said, “Yes. I am saying that. I mean — what else would we say for causing — for lying at this level of biomedical fascism, this level of destruction, this level of carnage.”

Watch above, via The Blaze.

