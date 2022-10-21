‘Unbelievable Gall’: Cruz Trashes Biden for Comparing PPP to ‘Ivy League Slacker’ Loans After Dems ‘Disintegrated’ Small Businesses

President Joe Biden hyped his student debt relief program in a speech at Delaware State University, and took a shot at Republicans over debt relief while he was at it, calling out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) by name. Cruz fired back in a furious tweet not long after the clip of Biden’s remarks started going viral.

Biden on Friday attacked Cruz over his comments about the student debt relief plan, and named Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Vern Buchanan over Payroll Protection Plan loans. The Biden White House leveled the attacks previously on Twitter to great retweet effect back in August.

“Ted Cruz, the great senator from Texas. He said it’s for slackers, quote, slackers who don’t deserve relief,” said Biden, referencing past comments from Cruz. “Who in the hell do they think they are?”

The false comparison enraged Cruz, who lashed out at Biden in a tweet, saying that Democrats “kept” America shut down and “disintegrated” small businesses, and now the president is attacking businesses and business owners for using prior loans as intended and designed.

The senator referred to the student debt relief as “loan forgiveness” Biden gave “to his Ivy League slacker fringe liberal base to buy their votes.

Unbelievable gall. Dems kept America shut down & disintegrated small businesses & jobs of working Americans…now he's comparing PPP loans that people got to deal w/ those govt mandates to loan forgiveness he gave to his Ivy League slacker fringe liberal base to buy their votes. https://t.co/q9uCxUqaRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 21, 2022

The PPP program was enacted by congress in 2020 during the Trump administration and later expanded to help businesses at risk of going under or not meeting payroll due to the Covid shutdowns enacted by municipalities and states across the country. It was extended in 2021 as lockdowns continued during the Biden administration.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com