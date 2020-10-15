Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy touched off a firestorm of social media mockery and fury by asking Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett a question that many perceived as sexist: “Who does the laundry in your house?”

As Kennedy wound down his allotted time on Judge Barrett’s second day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated he had one more question, to which Barrett remarked “I hope it’s an easy one.”

“It’s a sincere question, I’m generally curious, who does the laundry in your house?” Kennedy asked, to immediate laughter from the nominee.

“We increasingly have been trying to get our children to take responsibility for their own, but those efforts are not always successful,” Barrett answered.

The moment caught fire among journalists, media and political figures, and other verified users on Twitter. Most called Kennedy out for a question that would not be asked of a male nominee, but some also used the moment to critique Judge Barrett.

Okay so who is going to ask the next male Supreme Court nominee if he does the laundry in his house? — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 14, 2020

Remind me: Did any Senators ask Justices Gorsuch or Kavanaugh who does the laundry at their homes during their confirmation hearings?pic.twitter.com/QhbMVVSPXB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 14, 2020

Senator Kennedy ended his questioning by asking who does the laundry in Judge Barrett’s house, because why not? Nothing matters to them. More than 215K Americans have died from COVID, but they won’t act. Nearly 15M people have already voted. Everything about this is ridiculous. — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) October 14, 2020

(lindsey graham voice) it shouldn’t matter who does the laundry in the Amy Coney Barrett house as long as the whites are kept separate https://t.co/KQRUbajkRu — Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 14, 2020

Did @SenJohnKennedy just ask Barrett who does the laundry in her house? What? — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) October 14, 2020

We all do the laundry in my house too. Can my 5 year old have a seat? — ilyseh (@ilyseh) October 14, 2020

Really do wonder if a male nominee to the highest court in the land who was the father of seven school-aged children would be asked who does the laundry — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 14, 2020

To be fair, I’m still struggling to understand who does the laundry in my house. 🧺 — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) October 14, 2020

“Who does the laundry in your house?” Just a totally normal question from a very normal Senator during a super normal confirmation process. pic.twitter.com/ottoExE1Xh — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 14, 2020

No one:

Senator Kennedy: who does the laundry in your house Don’t remember any male Supreme Court nominees being asked this question…#SCOTUSHearing #BlockBarrett — National Women’s Law Center (@nwlc) October 14, 2020

ACB extremely forthcoming when it comes to answering the laundry question from Sen. Kennedy. — Emily Peck (@EmilyRPeck) October 14, 2020

This is so gross and sexist, and she thought it was cute because ✨internalized misogyny✨ and ✨upholding the patriarchy✨ pic.twitter.com/WCJydQmQcz — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 14, 2020

I had to run an errand in the car and I was furious that “All Things Considered” was pre-empted for the major national news of ACB’s laundry, her fondness for author Kate Chopin, and how Marsha Blackburn lived next to Eddy Arnold https://t.co/3w8qZVucax — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) October 14, 2020

That’s it. Next week at the espnW Summit I’m gonna ask DeMar DeRozan if he can really have it all, whether he feels guilty missing out on parenting to go to work and whether he uses fabric softener. https://t.co/Fr66kavIry — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 14, 2020

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

