comScore

WATCH: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings

Blue-Check Twitter Erupts at Sen. Kennedy Asking Judge Coney Barrett ‘Who Does the Laundry in Your House?’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 15th, 2020, 8:23 am

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy touched off a firestorm of social media mockery and fury by asking Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett a question that many perceived as sexist: “Who does the laundry in your house?”

As Kennedy wound down his allotted time on Judge Barrett’s second day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated he had one more question, to which Barrett remarked “I hope it’s an easy one.”

“It’s a sincere question, I’m generally curious, who does the laundry in your house?” Kennedy asked, to immediate laughter from the nominee.

“We increasingly have been trying to get our children to take responsibility for their own, but those efforts are not always successful,” Barrett answered.

The moment caught fire among journalists, media and political figures, and other verified users on Twitter. Most called Kennedy out for a question that would not be asked of a male nominee, but some also used the moment to critique Judge Barrett.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: