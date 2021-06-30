Disgraced comedian and actor Bill Cosby is set to be released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court court moved to overturn his sexual assault convictions and called for his immediate release from confinement.

Cosby was sentenced to prison in 2018 for aggravated assault after numerous women came forward and accused him of criminal sexual acts. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced they have found an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented Cosby from being charged in the case, and his conviction has been vacated.

BREAKING: PA Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction. Orders his release.https://t.co/eQat6K1nhD pic.twitter.com/BFhcm92MX5 — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) June 30, 2021

It was back in 2015 when Cosby was arrested on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home outside of Philadelphia. This comes a decade after the original prosecutor involved in Cosby’s case made a deal with him after determining there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Cosby under the statute of limitations.

The court said that the prosecutor’s decision not to charge Cosby in criminal court allowed for the civil suit against him to go forward. Cosby’s testimony in the civil case contained incriminatory comments that were used against him in successive criminal lawsuits, but the court has determined that that testimony tainted Cobsy’s trial because it denied him the Fifth Amendment benefit of his previous arrangement.

