BREAKING: House Committee Votes to Release Trump’s Tax Returns to the Public

Following a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee has voted to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The final tally was 24-11.

Six years of Trump’s tax returns and those of some of his businesses will be released to the public following a years-long Democratic battle to acquire and publicize them.

Trump refused to release his tax returns ahead of the 2016 presidential election, breaking a decades-long precedent.

Committee Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) blasted the upcoming Democratic move ahead of the meeting.

“Going forward, the majority chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens,” he said. “And not just private citizens. Political enemies, business and labor leaders or even the returns of Supreme Court justices themselves. No party in Congress should have that power. No individuals should have that power. It’s a power to embarrass, to harass or destroy Americans through disclosure of their tax returns.”

