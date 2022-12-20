Biden Called Harris a ‘Work in Progress’ and Was ‘Annoyed’ Doug Emhoff Complained About Her Assignments, Says Upcoming Book

President Joe Biden was reportedly frustrated with Vice President Kamala Harris during the first months of their administration, according to an upcoming book.

Biden told a friend that Harris was “a work in progress,” according to an excerpt of The Fight of His Life obtained by Politico. Author Chris Whipple told the outlet he had “extensive access to Biden administration officials while writing the book.”

Biden got wind that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff complained about the policy assignments Harris received. The Harris camp considered her portfolio a political liability.

“Biden was annoyed,” the book states. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”

An unnamed White House adviser also expressed discontent with Harris, stating her “inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign — and they are ill-serving her now.”

One of Harris’ assignments was the porous southern border with Mexico, which ultimately led to one of her tougher moments in the spotlight as vice president. In a June 2021 interview with Lester Holt of NBC News, Harris struggled to answer some of his questions.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” he asked.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris responded.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt noted.

In an interview with Politico, Whipple said the administration seems to have righted the ship in its second year.

“What makes this such a great story is that Joe Biden and his team really turned it all around, I think,” saying that it’s been “a tale of two presidencies – the first year and the second year.”

The book is due out on Jan. 17.

