BREAKING: Leading Democratic PA Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reveals He Suffered a Stroke Two Days Ago, Just Hours Before Election
John Fetterman, the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania and overwhelming frontrunner to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate out of the Keystone State, revealed he suffered a stroke just hours before voters hit the polls on primary day.
In a statement, the candidate explained that his wife, Giselle Fetterman, recommended he be examined by a doctor after observing symptoms. He revealed the stroke was caused by a clot in his heart.
“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going,” Fetterman said. “On Friday it caught up to me.”
The campaign released a 16-second video in which Fetterman is seen sitting up in his hospital chair with his wife beside him.
“I just wasn’t feeling very well,” Fetterman said. “So I decided, ‘You know what? I need to get checked out.'”
On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out.
I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.
The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022
Fetterman did not address why his campaign waited two days to disclose the diagnosis publicly. He went on to say that his prognosis is good — though he is remaining in the hospital for the time being.
“The good news is I’m feeling much better and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage,” Fetterman said. “I’m well on my way to a full recovery.”
Fetterman has gained national attention for, among other things, his extremely unconventional campaign trail attire — as he typically wears shorts and a hoodie. He was the subject of a splashy New York Times feature this weekend, and recent polls showed him with nearly a 40 point lead over his nearest Democratic challenger ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
This story is breaking.
