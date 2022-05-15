John Fetterman, the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania and overwhelming frontrunner to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate out of the Keystone State, revealed he suffered a stroke just hours before voters hit the polls on primary day.

In a statement, the candidate explained that his wife, Giselle Fetterman, recommended he be examined by a doctor after observing symptoms. He revealed the stroke was caused by a clot in his heart.

“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going,” Fetterman said. “On Friday it caught up to me.”

The campaign released a 16-second video in which Fetterman is seen sitting up in his hospital chair with his wife beside him.

“I just wasn’t feeling very well,” Fetterman said. “So I decided, ‘You know what? I need to get checked out.'”

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman did not address why his campaign waited two days to disclose the diagnosis publicly. He went on to say that his prognosis is good — though he is remaining in the hospital for the time being.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage,” Fetterman said. “I’m well on my way to a full recovery.”

Fetterman has gained national attention for, among other things, his extremely unconventional campaign trail attire — as he typically wears shorts and a hoodie. He was the subject of a splashy New York Times feature this weekend, and recent polls showed him with nearly a 40 point lead over his nearest Democratic challenger ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

This story is breaking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com