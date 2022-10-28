BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband ‘Violently Assaulted’ in San Francisco Residence

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Paul Pelosi, was assaulted on Friday in their San Francisco residence, according to the Speaker’s office.

In a statement, Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hamill said:

Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more info is forthcoming.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com