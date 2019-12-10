Law enforcement responded to a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey this afternoon, with at least one officer shot during the standoff.

Per WABC, authorities said the shooting started at Bay View Cemetery, where “at least one gunman” opened fire and shot an officer in the shoulder. The suspect apparently ran to JC Kosher Supermarket and the shooting continued, leading to a police standoff

Schools in the area are currently on lockdown and SWAT teams are on the scene.

Governor Phil Murphy confirmed in a statement on Twitter officers were shot:

I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 10, 2019

A WNBC reporter this afternoon said they heard gunshots “for about ten minutes straight” and that law enforcement sources said one officer was shot in the head and is now in critical condition. You can watch that report above.

UPDATE — 3:42 pm ET: Per the AP, one officer was killed, while two other officers and one civilian were wounded in the shooting. Authorities confirmed “multiple deceased” inside the building in comments to reporters this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

