WATCH: New Video of Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Shows Movements Before Shooting

New surveillance footage showed the movements of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin just before the shooting took place at a college campus in Utah.

The shooting occurred Sept. 10, 2025. Days later, police took 23-year-old Tyler Robinson was taken into custody after he turned himself in. Monday marked the first day of the preliminary hearing in the case against Robinson.

Among the most notable pieces of evidence presented at the hearing was footage from the moments before Kirk was shot and killed. In the footage, a man could be seen walking around the campus with a noticeable limp. The man slowly walked up a set of stairs while clearly favoring his right leg. The footage then cuts to a clip of the man walking out of the building. Again, the limp was present.

According to Fox News reporter Matt Finn, a police officer testified that the man shown in the footage was Robinson. Additionally, it was suggested that the limp was due to Robinson concealing “a possible gun or gun part” in his pants.

NEW Video of what a law enforcement officer is testifying is Tyler Robinson walking with a limp on UVU campus on day of Charlie Kirk's murder. Shortly before the assassination. Its been suggested he's walking with the limp because of a possible gun or gun part in his pants pic.twitter.com/JY1QIeJcmO — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 7, 2026

The prosecution in Kirk’s murder trial got off to a rough start when the judge announced he was holding a county attorney in civil contempt. The ruling stemmed from the attorney talking to the media about evidence in the case.

https://x.com/AndrewKolvet/status/2074524882994450715

https://x.com/AndrewKolvet/status/2074524882994450715

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