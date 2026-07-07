Trump Drops Wild Rant on Wanting to Control Greenland: ‘Important’ for the US

President Donald Trump dropped a wild rant, re-upping his controversial claims on Greenland on Tuesday while meeting with Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

While taking questions from reporters during the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump was asked about Greenland and replied, “Well, that’s what hurt my relationship with NATO, because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark.”

“Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States, and it’s surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that’s not going to happen,” Trump continued, adding:

The ships — that’s not going to happen. It was Greenland that, in my [view] — and it continues to be — that should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark. And when they wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia — and we don’t have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe — because, as you probably noticed, Europe is a very different place than it was 20 years ago. A lot different. Much different. They’re much different, and they better be careful with immigration and energy. If they’re not careful with those two things, you’re not going to have a Europe anymore. Okay, thank you very much, everybody.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer then picked it back up and added, “That’s pretty good stuff here in Ankara as this NATO summit gets underway. We don’t want to leave it for long, because you’re never quite sure when you’re going to miss something here. We think it’s concluded, but that’s never a sure thing.”

“Good morning, everybody. Welcome to America’s Newsroom — Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino. Good morning. Hello to you. On a Tuesday here, on the Ukraine war, he called it carnage, talking about this human meat grinder of a war that continues. There’s going to be a lot of discussions about Iran. And with regard to NATO and Iran, he said, ‘I wanted loyalty from NATO, but we don’t need their help.’ And a lot of other discussions, too, on topics,” Hemmer said, offering a quick recap of the summit so far.

Watch above via Fox News.

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