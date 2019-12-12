comScore

Rashida Tlaib Deletes Tweet Blaming Alleged Black Israelite Shooting on ‘White Supremacy’

By Charlie NashDec 12th, 2019, 10:56 am

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) deleted a Twitter post on Thursday that blamed the Jersey City kosher deli shooting on “white supremacy,” after users pointed out it was allegedly perpetrated by two suspects lined to the Black Hebrew Israelites.

In response to the shooting, Tlaib posted, “This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills.”

After being informed by other social media users that the suspects in the attack are linked to the Black Hebrew Israelites, who are labelled a hate group by the SPLC, Tlaib removed the post.

“It’s telling, and frankly sick, that Tlaib tweeted out sympathies for the Jews that were murdered blaming it on white supremacists,” reacted journalist Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll. “Didn’t care enough to find out what happened. Just enough to use dead Jews for her political agenda.”

