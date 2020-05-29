CNN’s Don Lemon expressed incredulity late on Thursday night as he anchored live coverage of protests in Minneapolis where protestors had set fire to and the overran the 3rd police precinct tied to the killing of George Floyd.

“My question specifically to now, what about this police station?” Lemon asked of his guest, former assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Honig as the pair watched flames engulf the front of the police building and hundreds of people watched. “This is a federal building, this is a public building. And again, I have never seen anything like this. I have seen people burn down other buildings. Not a police station. To happen live on TV. What happens after this? That’s my question.”

“I have never seen anything like this either,” Honig admitted. “There has been to be an investigation. There have to be consequences for whoever it was. If they can isolate the people who burned down the building. To burn down a police station there are serious crimes. Arson. Let’s pray there’s no bodily injuries or death. We could be looking for serious crimes. There needs to be a very serious investigation. They’ll look at surveillance video. It will be difficult with the sheer volume of people who are there and the fact it’s nighttime. There have to be real consequences for this. It’s deadly serious.”

Lemon has been vocal in condemning the police violence that resulted in the death of Floyd, who was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, but died in custody after police officers pinned him to the pavement for several minutes as he cried for mercy and complained that he could not breathe. Video of one officer pinning Floyd’s neck with his knee went viral and the four officers involved with the arrest have been fired but not charged with any crimes as of yet.

“We have reached out to the Minneapolis police department for a response to this. They cannot respond at this moment,” Lemon noted. “We will keep an eye on the pictures and continue to report this story live. You’re looking at the Minneapolis police precinct, being burned down live by protestors on national, international television.”

The Associated Press reported that, after the precinct was set on fire, protestors subsequently entered the building, which the police appeared to have evacuated.

Protesters gain access to a Minneapolis police precinct and set fires in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. https://t.co/GdfSK4gpW6 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2020

Watch the video above, via CNN.

