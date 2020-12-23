President Donald Trump has officially vetoed the NDAA passed by both houses of Congress.

The official announcement from the president says that he vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act because it “failes to include critical national security measures, inclosed provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in national security and foreign policy actions.”

He called the authorization, which was passed by a veto-proof bipartisan majority, a “‘gift’ to China and Russia.”

(To be clear, this is a veto of the NDAA and NOT of the massive omnibus legislation containing Covid relief.)

Two key reasons he cites for vetoing the critical national security bill are 1) the fact it doesn’t address his personal gripes about Section 230 of the Communications Decenty Act, and 2) “language that would require the renaming of certain military installations.”

That provision concerns the renaming of bases named for Confederate generals.

The president frames that push as “politically motivated attempts… to wash away history and to dishonor the immense progress our country has fought for in realizing our founding principles.”

The veto announcement also points to provisions the president says “directly contradict” his foreign policy and “efforts to bring our troops home.”

