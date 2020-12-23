Dominion Voting Systems re-upped their promise to legally retaliate against Rudy Giuliani if he keeps pushing conspiracy theories against them to advance President Donald Trump’s flailing effort to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN reports that the company sent letters to Giuliani and fellow Trump attorney Pat Cipollone, instructing them to “preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company.” The company is being represented by defamation lawyers Tom Clare and Megan Meier, who also warned Giuliani in his letter that “litigation regarding these issues is imminent.”

“With this letter you are on notice of your ongoing obligations to preserve documents related to Dominion’s claims for defamation based on allegations that the company acted improperly during the November 2020 presidential election and somehow rigged the election in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden,” the letter said, according to CNN.

The letters go on by warning Giuliani and Cipollone to also retain any records of communication between the White House and Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and the Trump campaign

Ever since the election, Dominion has been the focus of numerous conspiracy theories Trump and his allies pushed in order to allege that the election was “stolen” or corrupted by rampant voter fraud. The president’s allies failed to prove any of this in court and the Electoral College has certified the victory of Joe Biden as a result.

Fox News’ opinion shows and right-wing media outlets like Newsmax amplified unsubstantiated claims of malfeasance from Dominion and Smartmatic for weeks. These outlets have been rolling back the conspiracy theories with fact-checks lately in response to legal threats, though Giuliani continues to dig-in.

