Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens clashed over the weekend on Twitter, in which Owens, a staunch President Donald Trump supporter called the influential rapper “dumb and illiterate.”

On Sunday, Cardi B fired back following the BLEXIT founder tweeting out an interview with conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro where she called the rapper “dumb and illiterate,” adding that her music “contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.”

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

In response to Owens’ tweet, Cardi B shared a video of a Black woman who appears to be getting harassed on a beach by Trump supporters in the short video.

“You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” she stated.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Then the conversation moved to the topic as to why Democratic nominee Joe Biden sat down with the rapper for an interview – to which Cardi B said was due to her “huge platform“ that can get people to go vote come November.

To clarify—Joe Biden “gotta talk” to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister? Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up. https://t.co/MCaYpPNRXy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

“Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you,” Cardi B replied.

Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you. https://t.co/haACwKRN13 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

The Twitter dust-up then took a turn to debate tax policy…

Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance. https://t.co/31CHwxnHRo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it’s a reality I will always have to pay …but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to fu d his empty campaign runs 😩😂😂 https://t.co/tesk1pwdwb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

The beef on Twitter concluded with the two feuding over which 2020 presidential choice, Trump or Biden was more racist.

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

