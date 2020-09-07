comScore

Candace Owens Clashes With Cardi B In Twitter Feud, Calls Rapper ‘Dumb and Illiterate’

By Zachary PetrizzoSep 7th, 2020, 11:45 am

Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens clashed over the weekend on Twitter, in which Owens, a staunch President Donald Trump supporter called the influential rapper “dumb and illiterate.”

On Sunday, Cardi B fired back following the BLEXIT founder tweeting out an interview with conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro where she called the rapper “dumb and illiterate,” adding that her music “contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.”

In response to Owens’ tweet, Cardi B shared a video of a Black woman who appears to be getting harassed on a beach by Trump supporters in the short video.

“You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” she stated.

Then the conversation moved to the topic as to why Democratic nominee Joe Biden sat down with the rapper for an interview – to which Cardi B said was due to her “huge platform that can get people to go vote come November.

“Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you,” Cardi B replied.

The Twitter dust-up then took a turn to debate tax policy…

The beef on Twitter concluded with the two feuding over which 2020 presidential choice, Trump or Biden was more racist.

