Cardi B Goes on Rant About Cost of Living, Says Those Responsible Need to ‘Put That Sh*t Down’

Rapper Cardi B went on a rant about the increased cost of living during an explicit rant posted to Twitter.

Posted on her personal account Wednesday night, Cardi B spoke out about the rising cost of groceries.

“Let me tell you something. When I be complaining about food prices and y’all motherfuckers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why are you complaining about lettuce? Why are you complaining about this?’ That just goes to show me when you be — when you become successful, when you have money, you gonna fucking — you gonna go broke soon because y’all not budgeting,” she said.

“I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So when I’m starting to see they’re like, groceries is like tripling up. It’s like, ‘Hey yo, what the fuck is going on?'” she said.

The rapper said even she’s noticed the increased cost of groceries and everyday necessities on her own shopping trips.

“I wanna see for myself what the fuck, shit is being spent on? And like when I go to the fucking supermarket, like I went to the supermarket and I’m seeing that everything tripled up,” she said.

“That like lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it’s like fucking $7. Of course I’m gonna say something — the fuck?” she said.

“Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I could only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood — is motherfucking thinking. So yes, I’m going to say something — the fuck,” she added.

Cardi B also noted that since she’s aware of her platform, she wanted to make a point of addressing the issue.

“And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible of these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down. They’re gonna see my shit — they might put it down,” she concluded.

Watch above via Cardi B on Twitter.

