CBS Anchor Margaret Brennan Absolutely Destroys GOP Rep. Over #FirePelosi Video: ‘You’re Shooting A Gun! Our Viewers Just Saw It!’

Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan absolutely fricasseed Republican Congressman Tom Emmer over a #FirePelosi post featuring video of him firing a gun, repeatedly blocking his attempts at evasion.

Just days ago, Emmer posted a tweet featuring video in which he fires a machine gun at a shooting range, and wrote “13 days to make history. Let’s #FirePelosi.”

Within 48 hours, a suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacked her husband Paul Pelosi while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts, placing the tweet in a different light.

On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation on CBS, Brennan pressed Emmer about the imagery, and repeatedly pushed back at his attempts to evade the issue. Things got heated:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about this when it comes to political violence. On your Twitter feed, you posted this video we’re going to show – just a few days ago where you’re firing a gun and it says, “Enjoyed exercising my Second Amendment rights. Hashtag Fire Pelosi.” Why is there a gun in a political ad at all? REP. EMMER: It wasn’t an ad. I was tweeting out – MARGARET BRENNAN: A tweet. Hashtag Fire Pelosi with a weapon – REP. EMMER – something I had just done. MARGARET BRENNAN: Wouldn’t a pink slip be more fitting if it’s about firing her? REP. EMMER: It’s interesting– MARGARET BRENNAN: Why a gun? REP. EMMER: And it’s interesting, Margaret, that we’re talking about this this morning when a couple of years back when a Bernie Sanders supporter shot Steve Scalise– MARGARET BRENNAN: Which was horrendous and horrific– REP. EMMER: When a Bernie Sanders supporter– MARGARET BRENNAN: Which is why we should not– REP. EMMER: shot Steve Scalise– MARGARET BRENNAN: be putting weapons– REP. EMMER: I never heard you or anyone else in the media trying to blame Democrats for what happened. We need to stay focused on what we’re all doing– MARGARET BRENNAN: We did extensive coverage of what happened to Steve Scalise. REP. EMMER: Excuse me? MARGARET BRENNAN: There was extensive coverage, sir. REP. EMMER: Nobody tried to equate Democrats’ rhetoric- people– MARGARET BRENNAN: I’m not talking about your rhetoric. I’m talking about what you posted. You’re shooting a gun! Our viewers just saw it! REP. EMMER: Yeah, right. MARGARET BRENNAN: Hashtag fire Pelosi. REP. EMMER: Exercising our Second Amendment rights, having fun– MARGARET BRENNAN: That’s not a debate about the Second Amendment. REP. EMMER: –shooting a gun. Yeah. MARGARET BRENNAN: That’s not a debate about the Second Amendment. REP. EMMER: Yes it is. MARGARET BRENNAN: Hashtag fire Pelosi. REP. EMMER: Yes it is. I- I’m running the campaign operation– MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you not understand that that is suggestive to people who are in a bad state. And in this current environment, how risky it is as you’re talking about– REP. EMMER: Well, I disagree, Margaret. MARGARET BRENNAN: –these issues of lowering the rhetoric. REP. EMMER: I disagree with you. MARGARET BRENNAN: Why can’t you leave that out? REP. EMMER: Again, I never saw anyone after Steve Scalise was shot by a– MARGARET BRENNAN: I’m talking about right now– REP. EMMER: –Bernie Sanders supporter. MARGARET BRENNAN: What just is happening right now. REP. EMMER: Trying to equate Democrat rhetoric with those actions. Please don’t do that.

Watch above via CBS News.

