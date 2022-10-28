Paul Pelosi Attacker Shouted ‘Where is Nancy’ Before Beating Him With a Hammer: CNN

The attacker who “violently assaulted” the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning shouted “where is Nancy” before the attack, reported CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel.

The Capitol police said on Friday that the motivation for the attack was still underway, but the latest update from CNN, based on a source briefed on the attack, would indicate a political motivation.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital after being attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco home while Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC. Paul is expected to make a full recovery, Pelosi’s office said on Friday.

Paul Pelosi was rushed to the hospital with “significant” injuries, ABC News reported:

The suspect was armed with a hammer and allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, law enforcement sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The break-in is suspected to be targeted, the sources said, adding that the individual was apparently looking for the House speaker herself. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

In a statement, Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hamill revealed the horrific attack, saying, “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) condemned the attack in comments made to CNN’s Manu Raju. “What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Schumer said.

