CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil tried his level best to get Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to take “enforcement” action against President Donald Trump for failing to wear a coronavirus mask during his visit to Georgia this week.

When Trump traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, Mayor Bottoms noted to MSNBC that “Donald Trump is actually violating the law as he stands on our tarmac without a mask.”

On Friday morning, Dokoupil interviewed Mayor Bottoms over her current dispute with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, over coronavirus restrictions.

He noted that Kemp says the city’s mask mandate is “unenforceable,” and that “You just saw President Trump arrive and violate the mandate.”

“How will you enforce it, and will you pursue that enforcement against the president himself?” Dokoupil asked.

“Well, the way we’ll enforce it is the way we that we would enforce any city ordinance,” Mayor Bottoms said. “You can issue a citation, you can give people a fine, and I’m not going to cite the president of the United States, but I wanted to point out that he…”

“Why not? Why not?” Dokoupil interrupted.

“Well one, he’s not here now so we can’t give him a ticket if he’s not in Atlanta,” Bottoms said. “But it was to point out that he was violating the rules of our city in just a blatant disregard for the science.”

“Right in our backyard, we have the CDC, we have Emory University that said wearing a mask will help stop the spread of this virus, and yet Governor Kemp went to a small university in our state to get the opinion that he wanted,” she added.

“I think you could probably locate the president if you wanted to hand him that citation,” Dokoupil said with a wry smile.

Earlier this week, Kemp moved to block all local mask mandates, even as coronavirus cases surge to record levels all over the United States.

Watch the clip above via CBS.

