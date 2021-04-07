CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a new interview Wednesday night that she anticipates all children will be back in classrooms in September.

In the last few weeks of the vaccine rollout, there have been many calls to get children safely back into schools and questions to the Biden administration for a timeline.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton spoke with Walensky on Instagram Live, and the CDC chief said she expects schools will be ready across the board for in-person learning to resume by the fall.

“I think with the combination of testing and vaccination for our older populations, and I really hope a decreased number of cases, that we should anticipate, come September 2021, that schools should be full-fledged in person, and all of our children back in the classroom,” Walensky said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells @DrJAshton that she anticipates all schools will be "full-fledged in person" and no longer remote by September 2021. https://t.co/PS0WyWxRNh pic.twitter.com/fNJyasHHNm — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2021

As of this posting, the CDC is reporting over 170 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, with over 64 million Americans fully vaccinated and close to one third of the total U.S. population getting at least one dose thus far.

Per ABC News’ report, Walensky estimated mid-May for when children will be eligible to get vaccines.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]