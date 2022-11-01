CNBC Anchor Apologizes for Getting Duped by People Claiming to be Laid-Off Twitter Employees: ‘They Got Me and That is On Me’

CNBC anchor Deirdre Bosa has apologized for getting duped by people claiming to be laid-off Twitter employees.

Bosa was outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, the day after Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

“I want to address something CNBC reported on Friday. I tweeted that a team of data engineers were laid off at Twitter after speaking to two people outside headquarters who claimed that they were,” she said on Monday. “They were not real employees and I didn’t do enough to confirm who they were. They got me and that is on me. We, I, regret the mistake.”

In a now-deleted tweet on Friday, which Bosa posted a screenshot of in a Twitter thread with the video of her apology, Bosa stated, “It’s happening … Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them.” Except the two were trolls, one who identified himself as “Rahul Ligma” and “Daniel Johnson.”

and deleting the original so this doesn’t continue to spread. screenshot here for transparency pic.twitter.com/wNeXUOAgTe — Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) October 31, 2022

In addition to CNBC, Bloomberg and ABC’s San Francisco affiliate KGO-TV.

Even Musk appreciated the trolling with a covertly inappropriate but witty caption.

“Ligma Johnson had it coming,” he tweeted, followed by two emojis to convey a crude message.

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

In all seriousness, Twitter is reportedly expected to begin layoffs by letting go of 25 percent of the company’s employees. When the expected layoffs will occur is to be determined.

