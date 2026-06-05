Fox News anchor Jesse Watters argued the Democratic Party is so clueless about what appeals to normal American men that its leaders thought running “creeps who get Nazi tattoos and rough up” women like Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) would be a brilliant move.

Instead, Watters said on his Thursday night show that the decision has backfired spectacularly.

“The damage is done,” he said. “Too many Democrats have already defended this guy, and now all their attack lines — worthless: misogynist, Nazi, racist, toxic masculinity. Good luck accusing anybody of that anymore. They’re running toxic masculinity for Senate.”

He continued, “That’s how they thought they were going to win back men. They actually think most men are creeps who get Nazi tattoos and rough up their girlfriends. MAGA men, this is who Democrats think you are.”

That take came after yet another bad batch of news hit the Platner campaign on Thursday. The New York Times reported several women who dated Platner said he showed “unsettling” behavior, including boasting he would “rape” anyone who broke into his home.

That same woman claimed Platner referred to one of his tattoos as “my Totenkopf” — contradicting Platner’s claim that he knowingly got the infamous Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest.

The NYT report came out just days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Platner sexted some women who were not his wife last weekend.

His campaign confirmed the messages, but Platner slammed the “establishment media” afterward for trying to “rip apart” his loving marriage.

Jesse Watters Primetime showed a mirror selfie that a towel-clad Platner snapped and used to try to seduce women online as Watters ripped him on Thursday; the picture was captioned “Perv Watch.” That mirror selfie was first reported by The Daily Wire last weekend, which said he used the picture of his puffy body on the “predator’s paradise” messaging app Kik.

And on top of all that, a series of disturbing Reddit posts has also plagued the Platner campaign.

Watch above via Fox News.

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