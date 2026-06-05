Trump Fumes at Stock Market Dump After ‘Great’ Jobs Report

President Donald Trump was not happy to see the stock market diving lower on Friday, shortly after the latest jobs report showed the U.S. economy added a lot more jobs than anticipated.

The president shared his irritation in a post on Truth Social:

With a great Jobs Report, like just announced, stocks should go up, not down. That’s the way it was for 200 years. Growth does not mean inflation! How else can a Country attain GREATNESS??? President DJT

That came as the three major Wall Street indices were all taking a hit, about 90 minutes into trading. The S&P 500 was down 1%, the Dow Jones was down 0.2%, and the tech-dominated Nasdaq was getting walloped, down 1.94%.

Those drops followed the jobs report showing the U.S. added 172,000 jobs in May — more than double the 85,000 that were projected. The unemployment rate was 4.3%, which was the same as the month prior.

Wall Street may not be reacting kindly to the report, for whatever reason, but Fox Business anchor David Asman marveled at it.

“Wow, is all I can say!” Asman said at the start of Varney & Co. “A strong economy with a lot of hiring going on. Twice as much as what was expected.”

Other analysts were less complimentary about the state of the economy on Friday. CNBC’s Jim Cramer posted on X he was “concerned that the administration is not sensitive to the huge number of people who are struggling because of gasoline and higher rates.”

Even with the drop on Friday, the stock market has been on a hot streak of late. The S&P 500 closed above 7,600 for the first time ever earlier this week, and the Dow and Nasdaq also hit new all-time highs at the same time.

Trump closely monitors the stock market’s action, and he celebrated the “BOOMING” market following last month’s job report.

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