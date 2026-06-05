CNN data analyst Harry Enten said there has been a “rural revolt” against President Donald Trump, claiming a key base of voters who were once strongly supportive of the president have turned on him over economic struggles.

Enten joined CNN host John Berman on Friday to discuss the president’s flagging numbers in light of Tuesday’s Iowa primary results, which saw the president’s near-perfect streak of endorsements end as Trump’s favored gubernatorial candidate, Randy Feenstra (R-IA), lost in the Republican primary to businessman Zack Lahn.

“Iowa has been traditionally a field of dreams for the president of the United States. But it’s quickly turning into potentially a field of nightmares,” said Enten.

He continued, telling Berman the main driver of the polling drop was inflation:

ENTEN: There seems to be a rural revolt going on in this country against Donald Trump. Take a look here. Rural voters on trump look, according to Fox News, he was easily winning them back in October of 2024 versus Kamala Harris. 18 points ahead. The exit poll even had it a bigger margin. But look at where he is now. Whoo! Down there underwater, underneath the cornfields. He’s now 14 points underwater. That’s an over 30 points switcheroo against the president of the United States. As I said, there appears to be a rural vote going against Donald Trump. BERMAN: What could one of those reasons be? ENTEN: You know, one of the big reasons that there seems to be a rural revolt against Donald Trump, simply put, it’s the economy. It’s inflation. Take a look at this. You thought that that switcheroo was big, how about this one? Rural voters on Trump and inflation versus Kamala Harris. He was more trusted by 37 points. Now he is 19 points underwater with rural voters on inflation. That is an over 50 point switcheroo against the president of the united States. Rural voters like the rest of the country, turning against Trump on the key issue that got him elected to a second term back in 2024.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report for the month of April showed the PPI rise 1.4%, the largest month-to-month increase since 2022, with inflation at the highest level in three years.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!