Legendary actor Richard Gere declared from Germany that he is “deeply ashamed” of the U.S. government’s rhetoric around immigrants.

The Pretty Woman actor gave a speech as the guest of honor at a joint migration initiative by the Hertie School Centre for Fundamental Rights and The Gere Foundation. Gere spoke at the launch in Berlin, Germany.

“Did it ever cross your mind that America could sink to this level? Did you ever imagine that someone as crazy as this would become President of the United States and work to destroy it?” Gere said, referring to President Donald Trump.

He continued:

Human history is, in many ways, the history of migration, of movement. It’s a story of people adapting, building, contributing, and dreaming. And yet, somehow, in today’s debates, we often speak about migrants, about refugees as if they were different from us. I think the term I was actually given today, apparently, the US government is calling aliens. Aliens. That’s the latest. It had been vermin, now it’s aliens. I’m deeply ashamed of this, I want you to know. They belong to another category of human beings, as if their hopes and fears and aspirations were somehow less legitimate than our own. The simple truth that we’re all connected by movement, by our own humanity, by journeys that have come before for us.

Earlier in the week, Gere blasted Trump as a “maniac” while speaking with activist Thor Halvorssen at the Oslo Freedom Forum in Norway.

Gere called right now the “darkest moment that I’ve experienced on this planet.” The actor and his wife moved out of the United States to Spain in 2024.

“I didn’t do enough work to skillfully convince people around me, close to me, not close to me, that this was insane to elect this person as president of the United States,” Gere said.

Watch above via Fox.

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