CNN head Jeff Zucker drew groans from an audience at a journalism award show after he made a sexual joke about CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, according to the Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr.

According Barr, Zucker said during a speech, referring to the New Day host: “I was gonna say that I love waking up WITH YOU every morning, but I want to say that I love waking up TO YOU every morning.”

Barr noted the joke drew groans from the audience.

Camerota dismissed the social media reaction to Zucker’s joke in a comment to Mediaite: “It’s the oldest joke in the book made to morning show anchors, both men and women. I hear it a couple of times a week from people in the grocery store. That isn’t harassment, in my opinion, and I didn’t find it tone deaf, either.”

Also at the award show was Ronan Farrow, who called out people in the audience while accepting a Mirror Award for investigative reporting for his series in The New Yorker on sexual harassment allegations against former CBS head Les Moonves.

“I see some people here who have lied to protect power in the way we’re all decrying today,” Farrow said.

Zucker received the Fred Dressler Leadership Award at the Mirror Awards.

