Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) erupted on a reporter for Fox News Digital and turned the camera on him in a truly wild confrontation.

In a bizarre on-the-street clash in Washington, reporter Nicholas A. Ballasy — on assignment for Fox News Digital — went up to Massie and asked him about various allegations from a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend. The woman, Cynthia West — a former Massie staffer — recently claimed that Massie pressured her to sign an NDA, and that he bragged about having a sexual encounter with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) just weeks after his wife’s death.

Ballasy kicked off the exchange by asking Massie if he could “clear up the stuff your ex is saying about you with the NDA. That you pressured her to sign an NDA for wrongful termination. Is that true, what she’s saying about you?”

“Who are you with?” Massie asked.

“Fox Digital,” Ballasy replied.

“It’s all false,” the congressman said.

Rep. Thomas Massie lashed out after a Fox News Digital reporter asked him about allegations made by a woman who claims to be his ex-girlfriend. The woman alleges that Massie offered her money and asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to a wrongful termination… pic.twitter.com/aT3Wsvr2zj — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2026

Ballasy then pressed Massie about the alleged encounter with Boebert.

“And what she said about you and Boebert having an intimate relationship?” Ballasy asked.

“It’s all false,” Massie said again.

“Why do you think she’s out there saying it? Is it because of the primary?” Ballasy asked — referring to the recent race in which Massie was defeated by Ed Gallrein.

“When did you all become a tabloid?” Massie said. “Seriously, dude.”

The congressman then pointed his phone at Ballasy and turned the tables on him.

“So let me ask you, I heard that you like gay porn,” Massie said. “Is that true?” “I just want to give you a chance to give your side—” Ballasy replied. “I’m giving you a chance to give me your side,” Massie shot back. “I’m not gonna get into that!” Ballasy said. “Are you a real news organization or not?!” Massie said. “I’m not gonna get into that,” Ballasy repeated.

The reporter then began walking away, but the congressman chased him down.

“Come back, man!” Massie said.

Ballasy kept walking away, telling Massie, “Thank you for your time. Just giving you a chance to respond.”

“Are you with Fox?!” Massie asked, in the final seconds of the clip. “Is that a legitimate news organization? Is this what you do for a living?!”

The wild clash comes on the heels of a similar encounter between Ballasy and Rep. Boebert which was posted by Fox News Digital on June 7.

“F*ck you, first of all!” Boebert told the reporter. She added, “There’s your clickbait that you were looking for.

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