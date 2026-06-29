MAGA Raves About Controversial Anti-Immigrant Movie Banned in Germany: ‘A Must Watch’

The MAGA base has been celebrating the unexpected success of a controversial anti-immigrant film that was banned in Germany.

Citizen Vigilante, director by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, was released June 19. The movie follows an American man living in Europe who acts as a vigilante killing criminals. The man is played by Armie Hammer, who rose to fame for his role at the Winklevoss twins in the 2010 movie The Social Network. He was blacklisted from Hollywood following sexual abuse allegations in 2021, police ultimately decided not to charge him.

Prior to the film’s premiere, Citizen Vigilante was already making headlines when it was not given a rating in Germany — effectively banning it from releasing in the country. Critics have accused the film of glorifying violence against Muslim immigrants, with one scene showing Hammer’s character shooting and killing an unarmed family inside a home.

The discourse surrounding the movie eventually got the attention of Elon Musk. As a show of support for Boll’s work, Musk posted Citizen Vigilante in its entirety on X/Twitter in a now-deleted tweet. Others have since reposted it, making the movie available to watch for free on the site.

Supporters of the movie have since taken to social media to encourage others to watch it. Political pundit Patrick Bet-David claimed Citizen Vigilante “taps into the rage millions of people feel when their own government won’t protect them or their kids.”

“No wonder Germany and several other countries banned it,” Bet-David said. “A must watch.”

Watched Citizen Vigilante last night. There's a reason it's the #1 movie on Apple. It taps into the rage millions of people feel when their own government won't protect them or their kids. No wonder Germany and several other countries banned it. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/PZxxz9MvAz — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) June 29, 2026

Popular right-wing account Libs of TikTok posted a screenshot showing the movie had become a top seller on Amazon. The account called the movie’s success “the biggest F U to Germany and the open border globalists who really don’t want you to see this movie.”

Citizen Vigilante just hit #1 on Amazon Prime! This is the biggest F U to Germany and the open border globalists who really don’t want you to see this movie👇 https://t.co/f7f7RIwjxg pic.twitter.com/JckbaE3Qf4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2026

Countless other accounts praised Citizen Vigilante and the overnight success fueled by Musk.

This is what people want to see https://t.co/vfwhZfYt0j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2026

HOLY SH*T: Citizen Vigilante just now hit NUMBER 1 on Amazon in America. The Streisand effect 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hYdBsHlJ94 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 28, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Citizen Vigilante has now hit no.1 on Amazon in the United States The film the establishment doesn't want people to see has gone viral. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/40jpx3YHCy — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) June 28, 2026

I urge everybody to watch Citizen Vigilante. Uwe’s film @CitizenVMovie has been banned in Germany because they care more about rapists than the victims. I fully support this film. Protect your sons & daughters. pic.twitter.com/ApBK8E4LXg — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) June 25, 2026

https://twitter.com/RightSide_Uk/status/2071110967476285442?s=20

Citizen Vigilante is now #1 on Apple and on Amazon Video. A $750k movie beating blockbusters with hundreds of millions in production budget. Just because the director / producer had the courage to address a really important topic. Courage in art remains the best recipe for… https://t.co/rrwVDSNLsZ — Jo Bhakdi (@JOBhakdi) June 29, 2026

I just watched the movie Citizen Vigilante and it goes HARD. It’s already banned in Germany. Watch it now before more European countries ban it. They don’t want people seeing or thinking vengeance. pic.twitter.com/joLvVK3BXw — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) June 28, 2026

We are all „Citizen Vigilante” today! pic.twitter.com/q7m5qmwh8O — Dominik Tarczyński MEP (@D_Tarczynski) June 26, 2026

This film was banned in Germany, so Elon Musk shared it. God bless this man. Protect him at all costs. https://t.co/Y2t6sKqCNj — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) June 26, 2026

Citizen Vigilante should be mandatory viewing across Europe. We’ve had years of woke lectures from Netflix, Disney and Hollywood. Maybe it’s finally time for a film about reality — crime, failed integration and the consequences of mass migration. The more they try to suppress… pic.twitter.com/IL85cpfMeN — Vicky Richter🇩🇪🇺🇸🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@VickyR1chter) June 23, 2026

After watching Citizen Vigilante, for the first time in a long time, Washington DC is facing increased public scrutiny. The same spotlight conservatives felt is now being applied more broadly. What’s happening to our country is no joke. This post is not a call for violence. I… pic.twitter.com/tY0wmD61CQ — Sherri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) June 29, 2026

Thanks to the attention Citizen Vigilante received, Boll claimed he may soon begin writing a sequel.

Keep watching Citizen Vigilante and we can start shooting Part 2 soon pic.twitter.com/wmf5MHMCwk — uwe boll (@BollFILMS) June 28, 2026

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