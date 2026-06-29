MAGA Raves About Controversial Anti-Immigrant Movie Banned in Germany: ‘A Must Watch’
The MAGA base has been celebrating the unexpected success of a controversial anti-immigrant film that was banned in Germany.
Citizen Vigilante, director by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, was released June 19. The movie follows an American man living in Europe who acts as a vigilante killing criminals. The man is played by Armie Hammer, who rose to fame for his role at the Winklevoss twins in the 2010 movie The Social Network. He was blacklisted from Hollywood following sexual abuse allegations in 2021, police ultimately decided not to charge him.
Prior to the film’s premiere, Citizen Vigilante was already making headlines when it was not given a rating in Germany — effectively banning it from releasing in the country. Critics have accused the film of glorifying violence against Muslim immigrants, with one scene showing Hammer’s character shooting and killing an unarmed family inside a home.
The discourse surrounding the movie eventually got the attention of Elon Musk. As a show of support for Boll’s work, Musk posted Citizen Vigilante in its entirety on X/Twitter in a now-deleted tweet. Others have since reposted it, making the movie available to watch for free on the site.
Supporters of the movie have since taken to social media to encourage others to watch it. Political pundit Patrick Bet-David claimed Citizen Vigilante “taps into the rage millions of people feel when their own government won’t protect them or their kids.”
“No wonder Germany and several other countries banned it,” Bet-David said. “A must watch.”
Popular right-wing account Libs of TikTok posted a screenshot showing the movie had become a top seller on Amazon. The account called the movie’s success “the biggest F U to Germany and the open border globalists who really don’t want you to see this movie.”
Countless other accounts praised Citizen Vigilante and the overnight success fueled by Musk.
https://twitter.com/RightSide_Uk/status/2071110967476285442?s=20
Thanks to the attention Citizen Vigilante received, Boll claimed he may soon begin writing a sequel.
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