Former CNN host Don Lemon predicted President Donald Trump’s administration will not stop pursuing him, even if it means they have to “go around a judge.”

Lemon sat down with Alisyn Camerota this week just as his fellow former CNNer launched her new gig with Scripps News as a special events anchor and contributor. Lemon is currently facing pushback (and possible legal consequences) for his coverage of a group of Minnesota anti-ICE protesters who disrupted a church service in St. Paul. The protest is one of many in Minnesota since the shooting and killing of 37-year-old mother Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Federal agents have also since clashed with protesters following the shooting and killing of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, another 37-year-old living in Minneapolis like Good.

The president has already pushed calls for Lemon to be jailed.

During their conversation, Camerota noted a report that a federal judge refused to sign a complaint bringing charges against Lemon over the church protest. Lemon argued it didn’t matter and the administration would try and try again to find a way to prosecute him.

Lemon put himself in the same boat as other political enemies of the president who have found themselves under a legal microscope with him in office, including former Special Counsel Jack Smith and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Lemon said:

I’m not naive. I think they’re probably going to try again and again as they did with Tish James and Comey and everyone. If one doesn’t work, then they try something else and that fails, and they try something else and then they just don’t give up because they, you know, they want to save face, but I don’t know what’s next. I think what’s next is that I have to be in it for the long haul and to, you know, and just to be strong, as always, and keep calm and carry on.

He later suggested Trump could find a way to go after him that doesn’t involve a judge.

Lemon said.

If there’s no law to fit, they will try to fit or retrofit something or go around a judge and just do it themselves. And it doesn’t matter and everything that they say pertains to protesters. I was not a protester. It’s very clear about that. If you look at all the evidence, I’m not a protester. And so I think Alisyn — not that I think I know — I was the biggest name. And so if they get a Don Lemon, woohoo, that’s a victory and also I’m the one who put the information out there.

Watch above via Scripps News.

