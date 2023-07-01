CNN Raises Eyebrow At Trump Being Spotted With Walt Nauta And Susie Wiles Running Campaign: ‘These Are Witnesses’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins raised an eyebrow at ex-President Donald Trump being spotted with co-defendant Walt Nauta and having Susie Wiles run his campaign, noting both are witnesses in his criminal case.

Nauta is the co-defendant in the 37-count indictment against Trump on Espionage Act charges, and it was revealed this week that Wiles is the unnamed PAC representative mentioned in the indictment as having been shown a classified map by Trump.

Collins flagged Nauta’s appearance with Trump at a Philadelphia photo op on Twitter:

Trump and Walt Nauta spotted at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia earlier, via @jjsimonCNN pic.twitter.com/BmyvVHBaz1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 30, 2023

And on Friday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, noted to CNN analyst Errol Louis the position both Nauta and Wiles find themselves in as they continue to associate with Trump:

COLLINS: And you’re talking about how he can say whatever he wants. One thing he’s not supposed to be saying is talking to the other witnesses, in this case, about the case itself. And we saw that photo of Trump, and Walt Nauta, at, Pat’s. But we also were told Susie Wiles is on the campaign trail. Margo Martin is another person who often travels with the former President. They are all witnesses in here. And it just kind of underscores the complicated aspect of this case, that these are witnesses, who could be, in this trial, but are also working with him, still, on a daily basis, on his reelection efforts. LOUIS: That’s exactly right. Now, from Trump’s point of view, he’s calling this election interference that they’re going after, or they’re sort of trying to put political or legal pressure, on his top political aides, for political reasons. That is something he’s entitled to say, once again. On the other hand, if they’re in the room with him, when he’s waving around a map, when he’s allegedly exposing classified information to people, who are not entitled to see it, it turns them into witnesses. And you don’t get a pass, on a trip, to the grand jury, you don’t get a pass, on possibly having to show up as a witness, if something wrong has happened, just because you happen to be working for a politician. So, they’ll have to work that out, at some point. But there’s a chance where their legal interests may diverge, in which case he’s going to need a new campaign manager. COLLINS: Yes, well, and right now, we know he’s paying the legal fees for Walt Nauta. So, we’ll see what that looks like.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

