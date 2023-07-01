‘I LOVE You! You’re My HERO!’ Trump Basks In Screaming Fan’s Adoration At Cheesesteak Photo Op

Former President Donald Trump mingled with supporters at a cheesesteak photo op in Philadelphia, one of whom screamed “I LOVE YOU! You’re my HERO!”

Trump was in Philadelphia Friday to deliver a speech for the group “Moms For Liberty,” which has been designated an “extremist organization ” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to the SPLC, “Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the “woke indoctrination” of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group’s views. They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance a conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.”

After the speech, Trump paid a visit to Pat’s King of Steaks, where he basked in the screams of adoring supporters. Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller and others posted clips on Twitter and Youtube.

In one clip posted by Miller, Trump arrives at the cheesesteak op to cheers from supporters, mixed in with jeers from protesters like the ones who dogged his motorcade on the way to the speech:

President Trump arrives at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philly to thunderous applause! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RxuSXogJxK — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

In other videos, Trump posed for photos with fans:

President Trump is South #Philly at Pats Steaks! pic.twitter.com/6pIlOeZnAm — Time to say goodbye (@MichaeleneUSA) July 1, 2023

President Trump having more fun than anybody at Pat’s! He loves Philly, and the feeling was mutual! pic.twitter.com/1PQYxacqMO — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

President Trump signing arms in Philly! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PWSy0przWw — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

President Trump at Pat’s in Philly! pic.twitter.com/ih6Hh7d1a8 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the supporters were told in advance about the stop, and so were police:

With Philadelphia police already in place, Trump’s motorcade arrived at the South Philadelphia institution and was enthusiastically greeted by people who happened to be there and by supporters who knew about the stop in advance. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, signed a copy of his 1987 book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, that was handed to him by a police supervisor. He also signed at least one supporter’s hat, and he posed for pictures with other fans. Some of the people who joined him for the event included members of Moms for Liberty as well as the Black Conservative Federation.

