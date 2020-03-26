CNN Reporter Rips Doctors Hoarding Unproven Coronavirus Drug Chloroquine: ‘Don’t Be Jerks’

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen ripped doctors and dentists who are “hoarding” unproven coronavirus treatments like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine by improperly self-prescribing the medications.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom, anchor Jim Sciutto asked Cohen about reports of doctors and dentists hoarding the experimental treatment that President Donald Trump has repeatedly hyped as a potential “game-changer” against COVID-19.

“Elizabeth, what are you learning here, this is alarming because we place a lot of trust in doctors and pharmacists to tell us what’s right, what the right treatments are, so what’s happening?” Sciutto asked.

“So the concern is really for doctors, dentists, other prescribers, that they are prescribing themselves these treatments, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, because there is some indication that maybe these treatments will help either prevent or treat coronavirus,” Cohen said. “But they are not supposed to do that, it’s called hoarding.”

“That’s a rough word, but that’s is what it is,” she continued. “One pharmacist telling us that she’s getting prescriptions from a dentist for him, for his wife, for their friends, and she said ‘Nope, I am not going to do it.'”

Cohen then read a statement from American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris which read, “The AMA is calling for a stop to any inappropriate prescribing and ordering of medications, including chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, and appealing to physicians and all health care professionals to follow the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.”

“Now, Dr. Harris is being polite, I will not be polite,” Cohen said. “I will say ‘Don’t be jerks. Don’t hoard this medicine, doctors, this is not for you, it is for your patients who have lupus, who have malaria, who have rheumatoid arthritis, they’re the ones who need it, and there’s about to be a shortage.'”

“In some places, we are told, there already is,” she added, then explained that “the very day that this started happening last week, many states jumped in and passed rules that said if you want to prescribe these two drugs, you need to have a diagnosis written on the prescription, and a worried physician is not a diagnosis. And their limiting it typically to 14 days. So they’re really hoping that that will put a dent in it because no doctor wants to get in trouble.”

Trump has touted several unproven coronavirus treatments from the White House podium, but medical studies supporting those treatments are scant and very thin.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

