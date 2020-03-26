World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised President Donald Trump’s “political commitment” against the coronavirus, Wednesday, claiming the president is “doing all he can” to stop the spread.

“Fighting this pandemic needs political commitment and commitment at the highest level possible — and the President’s commitment, you have already seen it,” the director-general declared. “As you know, one of the recommendations from WHO is the whole of government approach involving all sectors. And the principal, the head of state, taking responsibility and leading the whole response and that’s exactly what he is doing.”

“I believe that kind of political commitment and political leadership can bring change or can stop this pandemic,” he continued, adding, “I know he’s doing all he can.”

On the coronavirus itself, Tedros said, “It’s a dangerous virus… We had been saying to the world the window of opportunity is narrowing and the time to act was actually more than a month ago, two months ago.”

“Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time, and reducing pressure on health systems,” he explained, adding, however, that “on their own, these measures won’t extinguish epidemics.”

Watch above, via WHO.

