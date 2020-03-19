President Donald Trump at a coronavirus press conference Thursday riffed on experimental drugs that could potentially be used to treat those who test positive to Covid-19, the president added that the drugs could be a “game-changer.”

Trump began, “It sounds simple, but it’s not because there is liability involved in lots of other things. I was able to get it approved, working with Congress. Right to Try. This is beyond Right to Try. What we are talking about today is beyond Right to Try. Right to Try has been, by the way, a tremendous success.”

Trump, with the Coronavirus Task Force, lead by Vice President Mike Pence, behind him, continued, “People are living now that had no chance of living. Where we take treatments, things that would have to go through years of a process, and if somebody was terminally ill — I would say, ‘Why wouldn’t they be able to try this’ they go to Asia, Europe, all over the world to try and find something.”

The president then touted that the United States will use effective treatments other nations have tested in aiding to cure the outbreak domestically.

“If treatment is known to be safe in Europe, Japan, or other nations, or effective against a virus, we will use that information to protect the health and safety of American people. Nothing will stand in our way as we pursue any avenue to find what best works against this horrible virus,” Trump stated.

Trump then began tossing out the names of a wide variety of drugs.

“Now, a drug called — chloroquine and some people would add to it hydroxychloroquine, so chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, this is a common Malaria drug. It’s also a drug used for strong arthritis. Somebody has pretty serious arthritis. Also, it uses this in a somewhat different form.

“It is known as a Malaria drug. It’s been around for a long time, and it’s very powerful. But the nice part is it’s been around for a long time. So we know if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anybody,” Trump continued.

“By prescription. Individual states will handle it. They can handle it. And doctors will handle it. I think it’s going to be great. We are quickly studying this drug, and while we are continuing to study it, but the studying is also going to be done as it’s given out to large groups of people,” Trump riffed.

Trump then called the drugs as “game-changers,” while adding “maybe not.” “So those are two that are out now. Essentially approved for prescribed use. I think it’s going to be very exciting. I think it’s going to be a game-changer — and maybe not. But I think it could be, based on what I see. It could be a game-changer. Very powerful, very powerful. So I want every American should know we are doing everything we can, and these actions are important next steps,” Trump concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]