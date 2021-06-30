CNN is drawing a great deal of criticism for a piece that seemed to celebrate Chinese President Xi Jinping and the first 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party.

On Wednesday, CNN International promoted an article to mark the occasion for the Communist Party. The article goes into depth on China’s celebrations, how the CCP has maintained its power, and what Xi has done to tighten the government’s grip over the country.

The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star | Analysis by @Ben_Westcott https://t.co/RHOXSubMBo pic.twitter.com/7nB2O7TWEf — CNN International (@cnni) June 30, 2021

The article acknowledges dark chapters of Chinese modern history like the Tiananmen Square Massacre, government censorship and the disastrous impact of the Cultural Revolution; however, it says nothing about the coronavirus pandemic’s origins in the country, while mostly focusing on what the future might hold for the CCP.

The piece on the CCP’s centennial comes shortly after CNN ran an article touting China’s “successful containment of the coronavirus,” and it took China at their word that they were about to administer their billionth Covid vaccine for the country. The piece was heavily criticized for advancing Chinese propaganda, and the reception for CNN’s piece on the CCP’s hundred-year anniversary isn’t going over very well either:

Did Xi Jinping write this?

Asking for the million or so people your “star” has imprisoned in the Xinjiang province. https://t.co/TtDreNsx1v — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 30, 2021

This is…one way to put it. https://t.co/cCuEvu7aZN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 30, 2021

Did China write this? https://t.co/FrBEIvhDod — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) June 30, 2021

both of those things sound terrible thanks https://t.co/HROIZJMLOj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 30, 2021

Not sure what there is to celebrate. In the last 100 years, the CCP has murdered and stolen from millions of people. Xi is committing genocide in Xinjiang, annihilating One Country Two Systems in Hong Kong, and threatening war in Taiwan, to name a few of Xi’s crimes. https://t.co/XSlHUnn8kj — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) June 30, 2021

I keep trying to tell y’all… https://t.co/iUQxoqGTys — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 30, 2021

