Conservatives Shred CNN for Calling Xi Jinping ‘The Real Star’ of Chinese Communist Party’s 100 Year Anniversary: ‘This is Xi-N-N’

CNN is drawing a great deal of criticism for a piece that seemed to celebrate Chinese President Xi Jinping and the first 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party.

On Wednesday, CNN International promoted an article to mark the occasion for the Communist Party. The article goes into depth on China’s celebrations, how the CCP has maintained its power, and what Xi has done to tighten the government’s grip over the country.

The article acknowledges dark chapters of Chinese modern history like the Tiananmen Square Massacre, government censorship and the disastrous impact of the Cultural Revolution; however, it says nothing about the coronavirus pandemic’s origins in the country, while mostly focusing on what the future might hold for the CCP.

The piece on the CCP’s centennial comes shortly after CNN ran an article touting China’s “successful containment of the coronavirus,” and it took China at their word that they were about to administer their billionth Covid vaccine for the country. The piece was heavily criticized for advancing Chinese propaganda, and the reception for CNN’s piece on the CCP’s hundred-year anniversary isn’t going over very well either:

