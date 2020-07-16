Critical Mass(k): Retail Giants Target, CVS Join Walmart in Requiring Customers Wear Coronavirus Masks Nationwide

CVS and Target both announced on Thursday that they would be making masks mandatory for customers in stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe and healthy. This includes requiring that store employees wear face coverings and encouraging our customers to do so as well,” declared CVS Health COO Jon Roberts in a statement. “In any community with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings, we’ve made that very clear through signage and other reminders.”

“With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20,” he continued, adding, “To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

In its own statement on Thursday, Target also announced that masks would be mandatory from August 1st.

“This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations,” the company explained, adding, “Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the role masks play in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, our store team members also already wear masks when they come to work, which we provide for them.”

The statements came just one day after Walmart announced that masks would be mandatory in all stores from July 20th.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20,” wrote Walmart U.S. COO Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club COO Lance de la Rosa on Wednesday, explaining, “because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

