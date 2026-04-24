Kash Patel Was Arrested for Public Intoxication and Public Urination, Unearthed Disclosure Reveals

FBI Director Kash Patel was arrested twice in incidents relating to alcohol, a newly surfaced disclosure letter has revealed.

On Friday, The Intercept reported that Patel, now 46, disclosed the arrests in a 2005 letter that accompanied his application to the Florida Bar. The unearthed arrests, which The Intercept noted are “not uncommon for those in their teens and twenties,” come as Patel has faced scrutiny about alcohol use in the present day.

In the letter, which The Intercept said had not been previously reported, Patel stated that while a junior at the University of Richmond, he was arrested for public intoxication after he was escorted out of a basketball game. He was underage at the time. Patel said he paid a fine.

“In February/March of 2005, some friends and I were out celebrating,” Patel said of the second arrest, which occurred in New York City while he was a law student at Pace University. “We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic beverages. At the end of the night, we decided to walk home. In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home. Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then attested for public urination. The outcome of this charge is as follows, fine levied and paid.”

Patel went on to write that the incidents “are not representative of my usual conduct of behavior.”

The director is currently suing The Atlantic over a piece it ran last week about his alcohol use. In that report, Sarah Fitzpatrick said that on April 10, Patel had trouble accessing an FBI computer system and, in a panic, contacted aides and allies to tell them he had been fired, according to nine people familiar with the matter.

Fitzpatrick also reported that on multiple occasions, Patel’s security detail had trouble waking him “because he was seemingly intoxicated.” In one incident, his detail requested “breaching equipment” because the director was unreachable behind locked doors.

Patel denies the reporting and has filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic.

In February, Patel flew to Italy, where he watched the U.S. men’s hockey team defeat Canada in the gold medal game. Afterward, he was seen on video chugging beer in the winners’ locker room.

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